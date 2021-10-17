Local social justice organization reacts to federal investigation of former KCK detective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local social justice organization is reacting to the federal grand jury investigation of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective. The grand jury is looking into claims that Roger Golubski “exploited and terrorized” Black KCK residents for decades.

“I just hope he gets exactly what he deserves,” said Ricee Cade, Wyandotte County community organizer with More2.

Cade is happy to see the Golubski case catch the eyes of federal authorities. She hopes the national spotlight can bring about charges and provide some closure for victims and their families.

“We didn't know that for two years, the department had been working with the federal government on this — or that the mayor had been working with it," Cade said. “Hopefully from that, there can be a department of justice investigation into the actual police department because to allow something like that to go on under your nose for decades, it seems like there has to be other corrupted people, you know.”

Former Chief Terry Zeigler told CNN he testified before a federal grand jury last month — he was Golubski’s partner for three years. The police department also said it has responded to FBI inquiries over the last two years regarding allegations made against Golubski.

“I would like to see anyone that was involved or anyone that helped him in the slightest held accountable,” Cade said.

Cade believes local control of the police department would have prevented these allegations from going unnoticed for so long. There is an ongoing petition on the More2 website asking for a Department of Justice investigation into the Golubski case.