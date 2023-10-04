Former KCK Police Det. Roger Golubski at center of civil rights lawsuit has been hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal court documents posted Tuesday say former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Det. Roger Golubski has been hospitalized.

Golubski's hospitalization comes as the court case against him alleging he deprived the civil rights of victims dating back to at least 1998 continues to work its way through the court system.

The former police detective was taken into custody on the charges last September at his home in Edwardsville, Kansas, but was eventually cleared for pretrial release.

Wearing a location monitoring device was one condition of his release.

On Tuesday, Golubski's probation officers requested Magistrate Judge Rachel E. Schwartz to temporarily remove the location monitoring device to allow for "immediate medical treatment."

“The Court grants this request and temporarily suspects this condition while defendant remains hospitalized,” Tuesday’s docket entry reads. “Upon release from the hospital, defendant shall immediately coordinate with U.S. Probation to re-attach the device.”

The exact condition of Golubski, 70, has not been publicly addressed.

A status conference in the case is set for Oct. 25, 2023 at the federal courthouse in Topeka.

