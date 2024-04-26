Watch Now
2024 NFL Draft | Kansas City Chiefs on the clock for first-round

Adam Hunger/AP
A general view of the NFL Draft stage on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 7:18 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 20:18:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's night one of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan, and like the other 31 teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the clock.

The Chiefs have the 32nd pick in the first round, but that could change if the team's top brass decides to trade up.

Ahead of the draft, KSHB 41's McKenzie Nelson caught up with Chiefs safety Justin Reid to discuss his experience getting drafted.

KSHB 41 sports producer Nick Jacobs also gave his picks for the team's best fits.

RELATED | Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles to announce 2 2024 NFL Draft picks for team

Check back throughout the night for updates on the Chiefs' pick.


