Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles to announce 2 2024 NFL Draft picks for team

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles will announce some of the team's picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the league announced.

Charles, who was drafted by the Chiefs with the 73rd pick in the third round of 2008 NFL Draft, will announce picks 64 and 95 for the team.

He spent nine seasons with the Chiefs, establishing himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL during his time in Kansas City.

Charles rushed for over 1,000 yards five different times with the Chiefs, including the 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons.

His career high for touchdowns scored with the Chiefs came in 2014, when he rushed for 12 touchdowns and 1,287 yards on the ground.

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off at 7 p.m in Detroit.

—

