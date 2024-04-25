Nick Jacobs: 8th annual Chiefs 'best fits' draft big board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is the eighth annual year of the best fits board for the Chiefs draft. The board was designed to give Chiefs fans a quick document to look at for draft weekend.

The added bonus is saving it for if a player is waived or released by another team in the NFL. It also comes in handy for when this draft class will hit free agency down the road in 2028.

For example, wide receiver Marquise Brown was at the top of the board for the 2019 big board. Tight end Irv Smith was second on the same board.

It is meant to be a reflection of what the Chiefs appear to value trait or skill set-wise at each position. This board is purely based on a small sample size of coaches film.

NFL Scouts will follow a player’s career for their livelihood. They also have cross-reference and multiple evaluations of each player. I do this for a handful of months in my free time.

Here are some of my favorites from key positions the Chiefs will likely be looking to add from.

Offensive Tackle

Favorite: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Alt is a combination of old-school technique he learned from his dad John Alt and new era athletic ability. Alt is a plug and play franchise left tackle. He is obsessed with learning how to get better at his craft.

Sleeper: Andrew Coker, TCU

Coker is a promising right tackle. He has the foot quickness you want in a tackle with the ability to pick up and pass off in a decisive manner. Coker is a violent run blocker, he wants to toss his opponent and bury them in the dirt.

Wide Receiver

Favorite: Malik Nabers, LSU

Nabers is arguably the most athletic wide receiver in this class. He is explosive and can take any play the distance with his speed and acceleration.

Sleeper: Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Cowing is the ideal slot receiver. The combination of his short area quickness, ability to start and stop on a dime and double moves are tough for most corners to get a handle on and routinely defend.

Interior Offensive Line

Favorite: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Robinson would provide the team a good insurance policy for future decisions on Joe Thuney and Trey Smith. He can stone wall defenders with ease because of how well he anchors and keeps his balance. Robinson normally has proper hand placement, and he will bury defenders if given the chance.

Sleeper: Tenor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Bortolini is able to lock onto a defender and stonewall them with his grip. He wants to bury his opponents in the dirt and is very resourceful with making sure the defender does not get to the ball carrier or quarterback. He has really quick feet for his size and that allows him to pick up and pass off very quickly.

Defensive End

Favorite: Chop Robinson, Penn State

The only thing standing in Robinson’s way of arguably being the best in this draft class is some strength training. His get off and acceleration within the first 5-10 yards is down right terrifying. His change of direction to go with it will potentially cause quarterbacks problems down the road.

Sleeper: Austin Booker, Kansas

Booker is likely down on board because of his weight. He was listed at 240 pounds. He will also be knocked for his 40-yard dash of 4.79. The coaches film on the other hand shows a long armed defensive end that has very promising acceleration within the first ten yards and a really good hand swipe to go with it.

Defensive Tackle

Favorite: Byron Murphy, Texas

Murphy could play both a one and three tech for the Chiefs. He is strong, great lateral quickness and knows how to drop his knee on a double team to create a pile. Murphy has the ability to bench press guards in one-on-one blocking. He is a high energy player that makes his presence felt on every down.

Sleeper: Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

The Blue Springs native doesn’t play around. Boyd is here to collapse pockets and push blockers back. He comes out from his stance with authority and can knock some guards and centers back with ease. Boyd also has the ability to split double teams and pair it with a quality spin move. He is always on the move along the defensive line attempting to defeat the block.

The NFL Draft is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday with the first round picks. Rounds two and three will begin Friday at 6 p.m. The draft will conclude with rounds four through seven on Saturday.

