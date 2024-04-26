Lightning strike likely to blame for fire at Liberty home built in 1842

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lightning strike is the likely cause of a house fire Thursday near William Jewell College in Liberty.

Records from the Clay County assessor's office show the home was built in 1842.

Liberty Assistant Fire Chief Chris Young told KSHB 41 firefighters heard a loud bang while at their fire station.

Calls began coming to the fire department about smoke coming from the house at 430 E. Franklin Street.

Firefighters from Kansas City and Kearney helped knock down the fire.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

—

