Hy-Vee and Pepsi Athlete of the Week: Park Hill senior stands atop KU Relays high jump podium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Motivated by a second-place finish in the 2023 Missouri State High School high jump competition, Park Hill senior Desire Tonye Nyemeck doubled down on his training.

“Obviously, it stings a little bit,” Tonye Nyemeck said Wednesday. “But I knew that after that I just had to put the pedal to the metal and just take control.”

Taking control is exactly what the standout senior did, bouncing back to claim first place in the high jump at the 2024 Kansas Relays with a jump of 6 feet, 8 inches.

“I wanted to do my best. I didn't care if I got first, second or even last. It was just me. It was a personal agenda to do my best and get a high height,” he said.

With a first-place finish still at arms reach in the upcoming Missouri State High School Activities Association track meet, Tonye Nymeck’s coaches say they see an energized competitor ready for redemption.

“Des was so close he felt he was gonna bring it home, so just him getting there and not finishing it. That's been his whole story this year,” Park Hill high jump coach Justin Leathers added.

“He knows how to lock in and work hard and really works his craft and has really been one of the best in the nation now,” Park Hill head track coach Jason Agee said.