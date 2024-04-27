UPDATES | 2024 NFL Draft Day 2; Chiefs trade up to take BYU OT Kingsley Sumataia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs entered the night with just one pick - the final pick of the 2nd round, though with shades of the first round, the team made a little trade to move up.

The team took offensive tackle Kingsley Sumataia from BYU with the 63rd overall pick.

Adding some royalty to the Kingdom 👑 With the 63rd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, we have selected Kingsley Suamataia! pic.twitter.com/3H9tUHWLIb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

The Chiefs were able to move up thanks to a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

The trade sent the Chiefs the 49er’s 63rd overall pick and the 49er’s 211th overall pick.

In exchange, the Chiefs gave up their 64th overall pick and their 173rd overall pick.

The Chiefs traded up late in Thursday night's opening round - a trade with the Buffalo Bills! - to get into a position to draft Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

