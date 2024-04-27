Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

UPDATES | 2024 NFL Draft Day 2; Chiefs trade up to take BYU OT Kingsley Sumataia

Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 8.40.25 PM.png
KSHB/AP
Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 8.40.25 PM.png
ol65
2024 NFL Draft stage
Posted at 8:24 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 21:45:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs entered the night with just one pick - the final pick of the 2nd round, though with shades of the first round, the team made a little trade to move up.

The team took offensive tackle Kingsley Sumataia from BYU with the 63rd overall pick.

The Chiefs were able to move up thanks to a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

The trade sent the Chiefs the 49er’s 63rd overall pick and the 49er’s 211th overall pick.

In exchange, the Chiefs gave up their 64th overall pick and their 173rd overall pick.

The Chiefs traded up late in Thursday night's opening round - a trade with the Buffalo Bills! - to get into a position to draft Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone