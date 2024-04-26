KCPD requests assistance identifying individuals in connection to shots fired incident on Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests the public's assistance to identify eight pictured individuals in connection to a shots fired and property damage incident on April 6 at the Country Club Plaza.

KCPD released the images of the individuals Friday morning.

Police also release an image of a black, four-door Kia Optima with a model year between 2017-2020. The license plate of the Kia is not known.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests the public's assistance to identify a black Kia Optima in connection to a shots fired and property damage incident on April 6 at the Country Club Plaza.

Police responded to the shots fired incident shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 6 near W. 47th Street and Central Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A window at the Shake Shack was damaged by gunfire, as were multiple vehicles in the area.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals or vehicle is asked to call the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

