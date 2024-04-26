Watch Now
KCPD requests assistance identifying individuals in connection to shots fired incident on Country Club Plaza

Plaza Subjects.png
Courtesy KCPD
KCPD requests the public's assistance in identifying the pictured individuals regarding a shots fired and property damage incident on the Country Club Plaza on April 6.
Plaza Subjects.png
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 11:37:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests the public's assistance to identify eight pictured individuals in connection to a shots fired and property damage incident on April 6 at the Country Club Plaza.

KCPD released the images of the individuals Friday morning.

Plaza Subjects1.png
plaza subjects2.png

Police also release an image of a black, four-door Kia Optima with a model year between 2017-2020. The license plate of the Kia is not known.

black kia optima, plaza shots fired
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department requests the public's assistance to identify a black Kia Optima in connection to a shots fired and property damage incident on April 6 at the Country Club Plaza.

Police responded to the shots fired incident shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 6 near W. 47th Street and Central Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

A window at the Shake Shack was damaged by gunfire, as were multiple vehicles in the area.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individuals or vehicle is asked to call the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

