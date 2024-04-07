Window broken after report of shots fired on Country Club Plaza Saturday night, no injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A window at the Shake Shack on the Country Club Plaza was broken after shots were fired Saturday night.

The incident occurred at West 47th Street and Broadway Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

