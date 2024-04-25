Young cowboys, cowgirls teach students importance of agriculture at Youth American Royal Rodeo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Royal Rodeo is celebrating 75 years. This week, cowboys and cowgirls from across the Midwest are competing in the Youth American Royal Rodeo. In the stands cheering them on are students from elementary schools all over Kansas City.

Miss Missouri High School Rodeo Queen, Laney McGee, said her favorite part of the week is kids' interest in the rodeo and agriculture.

“I’m so excited for them to get to see the rodeo and it really sparks an interest in them at a very young age. It’s so important to start kids young, that way they know where their food comes from and when they see kids their age competing they just have so much fun and us kids competing here, we always have so much fun with the big crowd, it’s always the best crowd here,” McGee said.

Nearly 3,000 local second and third-grade students will visit on field trips to learn how their food is produced and explore interactive agriculture and western experiences.

The Youth American Royal Rodeo and educational field trips go until April 26, then the American Royal ProRodeo will take place from May 2-4.