Olathe woman returns from second volunteer trip to Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Paige Barrows just returned from her second volunteer trip to Ukraine where she helped in any way she could.

Barrows, who lives in Olathe, once taught English in Ukraine.

She knew she had to help when Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

She's made a lot of friends in the country, including United States and Canadian veterans who volunteered for service in the war.

"I got to meet with them and I bought them a dinner just as a little thank you, and got to talk about just their experiences on the front," Barrows said.

During her second trip, she worked to get supplies to soldiers and documented those efforts on social media.

"I’m grateful that there are people in the world who are willing to risk their lives to protect innocent people," she said.

In two years, Barrows has raised about $130,000 and gathered donations of food and hygiene products.

During her recent trip, she was able to see the impact of the donations and her work as a volunteer.

"It’s not just like gimicky," Barrows said. "You’re actually directly providing something that is saving a human life, and that’s tourniquets, helmets, chest seals, any first aid stuff like that."

Barrows returned from her two-week trip and found out Congress passed a foreign aid package.

The money for Ukraine is something Barrows fought for in Washington D.C.

"When you do have wins like this or you know you are able to celebrate a little bit when your hard work pays off, it’s just incredible," Barrows said.

She doesn't have her next trip planned, but she knows she'll go back.

"I’m looking forward to going back and visiting in a safe Ukraine and seeing genuine smiles on my friends faces again," Barrows said.

Click here to get information on her fund-raising efforts.

