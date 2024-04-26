Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Hunter Dickinson returns to KU basketball for 2024-25 season

Hunter Dickinson
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas center Hunter Dickinson celebrates after his basket that gave his team a win over TCU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Hunter Dickinson
Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 15:05:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas basketball center Hunter Dickinson will return to the Jayhawks for the 2024-25 season.

Dickinson announced the news in a social media post on Friday.

Dickinson was named the 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, leading the conference in rebounds per game for the season with 10.8.

He concluded the season with 2,208 career points.

"Hunter made a huge impact on our team last year. He played and fought through injuries and was still one of the most consistent players in the Big 12 and nationally," Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a written statement. "Not only is Hunter a terrific player, he’s a great leader and teammate. We expect him to contend for first-team All-American next season.”


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone