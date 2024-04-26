Hunter Dickinson returns to KU basketball for 2024-25 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas basketball center Hunter Dickinson will return to the Jayhawks for the 2024-25 season.

Dickinson announced the news in a social media post on Friday.

Yeah you’re right coach. I guess it’s time to tell everyone I’m coming back! Rock Chalk! — Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) April 26, 2024

Dickinson was named the 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, leading the conference in rebounds per game for the season with 10.8.

He concluded the season with 2,208 career points.

"Hunter made a huge impact on our team last year. He played and fought through injuries and was still one of the most consistent players in the Big 12 and nationally," Kansas head coach Bill Self said in a written statement. "Not only is Hunter a terrific player, he’s a great leader and teammate. We expect him to contend for first-team All-American next season.”

