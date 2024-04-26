Kansas Senate closes door on Medicaid expansion during 2024 session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Senate voted not to withdraw a medical assistance eligibility expansion bill out of the Committee on Public Health and Welfare for a full discussion and vote, closing the door on the conversation of Medicaid expansion in the state for the time being.

SB 355 failed with 18 voting in favor of pulling the bill out of committee and 17 opposed. Two Kansas senators were present and passing, while three were absent and not voting.

“Although the legislative session is coming to a close, our fight to close the coverage gap will not stop. We will continue to be a voice for the 70% of Kansans who want Medicaid expansion,” the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas said in a written statement.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the Kansas Legislature ignored over 70% of Kansans in favor of Medicaid expansion.