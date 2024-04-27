Village Cafe in KCK, offers ex-offenders chance to build new new lives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Chef Jeffrey Billingsley, there are never too many cooks in his kitchen.

Especially for the folks who want a chance at a better life.

Billingsley learned to cook and says it helped save his life after he was released from prison in 2022 after serving time on federal drug charges.

He came to the Village Initiative in 2023 to get his life on track.

Billingsley says he wants to help a community he hurt.

“ I sold drugs to the people in this community and now I'm trying to help people get straight," Billingsley said. "I pray everyday that they will put somebody in my path that I can help."

Billingsley is the head chef at The Village Cafe and he works with people coming home from prison.

One of those people is Charles Acosta.

“Every time in the past re-entering into society, I didn't really have places to go and it was easy for me to fall back into negative behavior,” said Acosta.

Acosta returned after his release from prison April 18th.

He says this time things will be easier thanks to The Village Initiative.

“It's good to be a part of something where I am not being judged or anything and given an opportunity to learn a few things," Acosta said. "It's like a stepping stone back into society."

Village Initiative co-founder, Randy George, says is important for those returning from prison to rebuild their lives.

“They want that second chance, and we need to provide them the opportunity not only to give back, but to be productive in our community,” George said.

Twilia Cooper went down a road of darkness that included drug use, abuse and jail time.

Cooper said this new opportunity at the cafe is helping her whip up something special for her new life.

“I didn't want to go back to the lifestyle I was in, homelessness, on drugs with no hope," Cooper said. "They give you hope. Keep on pushing. It just never stops, even when you think the hope is gone. Whatever your higher power is, just keep on pushing, keep on pushing.”

The cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 913-291-1600.

“Without feeling like you have a purpose or a plan, it always ends up bad," Acosta said. "So with them, I really feel like I have a real chance in life."