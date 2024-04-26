Flood watch issued for Kansas City area Saturday, Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In addition to the possibility of strong winds, hail and potential tornadoes, the National Weather Service is also watching for the potential of flooding across the Kansas City area.

A flood watch is been posted for most of the KSHB 41 viewing area running from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery says two to four inches of rain is possible this weekend, on top of rainfall that’s already fallen over the last two days.

The NWS is advising those living in flood-prone areas to be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

