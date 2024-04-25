High wind warning issued for parts of Kansas City-area until 6 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for parts of the Kansas City area until 6 p.m. tonight.

Areas generally north of Interstate 70, including parts of Wyandotte and Leavenworth Counties in Kansas and Jackson, Platte, Clay, Ray and Clinton Counties in Missouri will be impacted by the winds.

KSHB 41 Weather’s Wes Peery says power outages are possible in the area as winds will be sustained at 40 to 50 miles per hour, with gusts up to 65 miles per hour.

KSHB Power outages as of 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The weather station at Kansas City International Airport reported a 64 mile per hour wind gust just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

KSHB Wind gusts as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

While not included in the warning, residents in Johnson County, Kansas, could see gusts between 40-50 miles per hour.

