Kansas City Current head of medical terminated after club, NWSL violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current has terminated Head of Medical Carlos Jimenez after learning of violations of club and NWSL policies.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Jimenez was fired for violating NWSL's non-fraternization policy. The Athletic reports that the violation regarded a relationship with a KC Current player.

On Thursday, the Current confirmed to KSHB 41 News that Jimenez was no longer with the club.

"When we learned of his actions in violation of club and league policies, he was immediately terminated. We remain committed to making sure our policies and practices ensure a safe space for our players and our staff," the KC Current said in a written statement.

Jimenez began with the Current in December and previously worked as a physical therapist for the Washington Spirit and U.S. women's national team.

—