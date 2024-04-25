Nick Jacobs risks it all in his final Chiefs seven-round mock draft, version 2.0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Chiefs seven round mock draft is purely for fun.

I understand it's unrealistic the team gets a chance to pick Joe Alt, but I can continue to dream until another team picks him.

Below is the Chiefs mock draft meant for accuracy and our interview with first round prospect Joe Alt.

Chiefs mock draft 2024 | Nick Jacobs' 7-round picks for Kansas City, version 1.0

Joe Alt joins 41 is the Mic

The Chiefs could use help at offensive tackle, wide receiver, interior offensive line, defensive line and secondary. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach mentioned as much during his pre-draft press conference on April 19th.

“Defensive line for sure, guard/center depth, competition at left tackle. Receiver, there is a need, cornerback we just lost (L’Jarius) Sneed, we do have some young guys, we do have Nazeeh Johnson coming back' but corners are hard to find,” Veach said. “We could probably throw safety in there, too. Because I think we really like Chamarri Conner and (Bryan) Cook and (Justin) Reid. It’s one of those scenarios where there are a lot of positions that would make sense for us and again, you start at the o-line, d-line and receiver positions.”

Here is my dream scenario for the Chiefs 2024 draft:

1st Round (6th overall) - LT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

The market for Joe Alt will likely extend from the Los Angeles Chargers at five until the New York Jets at ten. The cost to move up would need to include the 32nd overall pick, a first round pick in 2025 and a 3rd round pick whether in 2024 or 2025. I have them giving up the Titans third round pick for Sneed in 2025. The team might also need to include an additional day three pick in 2024 or 2025.

Alt would provide the Chiefs a plug and play franchise left tackle for the next decade. The team could stop the revolving door at the position and invest in the most important position outside of quarterback or three-tech defensive tackle. The Chiefs have won without a franchise left tackle, but each year has needed different evolutions to win. This is an opportunity to invest in the long-term health of Patrick Mahomes and continue to give him the opportunity to keep his mobility for as long as possible in the second half of his career.

2nd Round (64th overall) - RB Jonathan Brooks, Texas

This is a risky investment and Brooks might not be here at 64. The Dallas Cowboys might select him before 64. Brooks is coming off an ACL tear from his game against TCU on November 11th, 2023.

Brooks would provide the Chiefs will a dynamic runner when healthy. The former Texas Longhorn running back has a lot of Jamaal Charles to his game in both his stop and start and in his acceleration from behind center and out of the shotgun. He also has a similar lean, contact balance and cutback vision that made Charles so special. I’m assuming he gets back to form. The Chiefs will have a better idea from his official 30 visit.

3rd round (95th overall) - WR Malik Washington, Virginia

Washington has a strong competitive nature when the ball is in the air. The football belongs to him and nobody else. Washington gets off the line quickly and can cut on a dime. His open field vision allows him to have explosive plays all over the field. He does not play like others his size.

4th round (131st overall) - OL Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Bortolini is able to lock onto a defender and stonewall them with his grip. He wants to bury his opponents in the dirt and is very resourceful with making sure the defender does not get to the ball carrier or quarterback. He has really quick feet for his size and that allows him to pick up and pass off very quickly.

5th round (159th overall) - DT Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

The Blue Springs native doesn’t play around. Boyd is here to collapse pockets and push blockers back. He comes out from his stance with authority and can knock some guards and centers back with ease. Boyd also has the ability to split double teams and pair it with a quality spin move. He is always on the move along the defensive line attempting to defeat the block.

5th round (173rd overall) - WR Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

Jackson would provide the team an immediate returner specialist while they figure out ways to work his speed into the offense. He has great short area quickness and does serious damage on slants, crossers and out routes. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would likely have a lot of creative opportunities with Jackson's speed.

7th round (221st overall) - CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

McGlothern might not be here at this point. It just depends on the board rankings around the league. The former Arkansas Razorback is a ball hawk. He has a knack for either stripping the ball or guessing correctly when he jumps a route. He showed some impressive ability in zone coverage to decipher the route combinations quickly and where opponents are trying to attack.

The NFL Draft is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday with the first round picks. Rounds two and three will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. The draft will conclude with rounds four through seven on Saturday.