UPDATES | Tornado watch issued for Kansas City area until 9 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Check back with KSHB 41 News throughout Friday afternoon and evening for the latest severe weather updates.

UPDATE, 3:50 p.m. | The Kansas City area is included in a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Friday.

Storms capable of very large hail, tornadoes, and damaging wind will move through 5-9pm#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/wDrvwADg5B — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 26, 2024

UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. | Supercell thunderstorms have started to fire in several places around the Midwest, targeting areas northwest and southwest of Kansas City as of Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has a tornado watch until 7 p.m. for a sliver of the KSHB 41 viewing area in northwest Missouri.

The entire KSHB 41 viewing area is included in a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Sunday.

