KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather, flash flooding threats begin around 4 p.m.

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of rain and thunderstorms Saturday 4 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m., severe weather/flash flooding

A period or two of new thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon & evening, low severe threat

Another round of storms is possible middle of next week

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Flood watch until 1 pm Sunday for western MO and eastern KS

Saturday before 4 p.m.: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid.

High: 79°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Saturday 4 p.m-Sunday 10 a.m.: Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms. Severe weather with all modes and flash flooding are possible.

Temperatures in the 60s

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Windy, A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

High: 73°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Sunday 4 p.m.-midnight: A period or two of showers and thunderstorms. Some hail and wind gusts 45-60 mph are possible.

Temperatures in the 60s

Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms

