Volunteers help repair homes in historically underserved Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City helped make repairs to several homes in the Town Folk Creek neighborhood Tuesday morning through its Rock the Block campaign.

Darlene Guess with the Town Fork Creek Neighborhood Association says the neighborhood has a history of ups and downs, but with a little help, they're working to build themselves back up.

"To help restore pride in the neighborhood, and for people to be able to be proud of the home that they live in and for it to be functional," she said.

Volunteers from Kompass Kapital and Habitat for Humanity of KC spent the day at half a dozen houses in the neighborhood fixing decades of neglect often unavoidable on a fixed income.

"A lot of this work is just re-instilling pride in communities," Scott Hanson with Habitat for Humanity KC said.

Crews helped a very thankful Rose Stanford replace the rotted wooden deck she actually fell through once.

“I am so happy," she said. “Before I loved the neighborhood, and now I’m loving it even more.”

Besides the deck, volunteers planted shrubs in her front lawn, something she’s always wanted.

On other houses in the neighborhood, volunteers painted exterior walls, fixed access ramps, made minor repairs, and landscaped.

"Rock the Block isn't just about beautification — it's about social justice, revitalizing communities, and empowering residents to create a better life for themselves and their families” said Lindsay Hicks, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of KC.

