Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announces bid for Congress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced he is running for Congress in Kansas' 2nd District.

Schmidt enters the GOP primary after U.S. Rep. Jacob LaTurner (R - KS 2nd District) announced last week he will not seek reelection in the fall.

Schmidt served as Kansas' attorney general for 12 years, beginning in 2011.

In 2022, Schmidt ran for governor, falling to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

"I feel a calling to serve, so I am excited to announce that I am running," Schmidt said in a written statement. "I strongly believe that America needs more effective, conservative voices in public service."

