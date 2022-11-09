Election Results Kansas City: Mayor Lucas comments on police funding, marijuana legalization

INTERACTIVE ELECTION RESULTS (Click here for election results full listing)

6 a.m. | Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says "the battle for local control of KCPD begins today" after Missourians signed off on Amendment 4, increasing the minimum percentage of KCMO's revenue the city must allocate to the police department.

Lucas says courts, including the Missouri Supreme Court, will be the battlefield.

The courts are the next battle field, including the Missouri Supreme Court, but I predict the current system falls in the next decade. The question is if police labor orgs get on board for higher wages, benefits, and influence for their rank and file or keep playing status quo. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 9, 2022

The mayor also weighed in on the legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri. He says fights on languages will continue, but "a path for other issues can be seen in weed votes."

Legal cannabis makes sense and is happening nationwide. Fights on language will continue, but there is no issue I opine on that has more broad support. Buoyed by huge victories in cities and a decent base in rural MO, a path for other issues can be seen in weed votes. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 9, 2022

Wednesday, 5:40 a.m. | Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.

KANSAS

The race for Kansas Governor remains too close to call Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent Laura Kelly a Democrat, stands only 14,255 votes ahead of Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. Both candidates addressed their supporters .

The race for Kansas Attorney General between Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann also remains tightly contested. Kobach holds a 22,699 vote lead Wednesday morning.

Rep. Sharice Davids secured her third term in Congress on election night, defeating challenger Amanda Adkins on election night in the race for Kansas' 3rd District seat.

Also winning a third term is Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican first elected in 2010.

Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly was elected the County Commission Chairman .

MISSOURI

Meanwhile, across the state line, Missouri voters signed off on Amendment 3 , allowing people in Missouri 21 and older to legally buy and posses up to three ounces of marijuana. People may also grow up to six flowering plants at home.

Missourians also approved Amendment 4 , increasing the budget of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the U.S. Senate race on election night, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II won re-election in Missouri's 5th District, and Republican Sam Graves also retained his seat in Congress in the 6th District.

Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford, a Republican, had a dominant victory , winning Missouri's 4th Congressional District election with 72.7% of the vote.