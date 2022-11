KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Johnson County gave Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly a promotion Tuesday night.

In unofficial final results for Chairman of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners, Kelly defeated Charlotte O’Hara, 56-43 percent.

The pair were vying to replace retiring long-time Commission Chair and Johnson County Commissioner Ed Eilert.

O’Hara will remain on the commission representing the 3rd District.

