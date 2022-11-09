Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat

Here's an update on key issues and races around both Missouri and Kansas on Election Day.
Mark Alford
Posted at 10:11 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:14:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.

After surviving a contentious Republican primary in August, Alford easily won election in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

As of Tuesday night, Alford had picked up 72.7% of the vote, easily out-pacing Democratic challenger Jack Truman with 24.9%, according NBC.

The pair were vying to fill the seat that became vacant when incumbent Republican Vicky Hartzler decided to focus this fall on running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Roy Blunt.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock