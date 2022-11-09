Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.

After surviving a contentious Republican primary in August, Alford easily won election in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

As of Tuesday night, Alford had picked up 72.7% of the vote, easily out-pacing Democratic challenger Jack Truman with 24.9%, according NBC.

The pair were vying to fill the seat that became vacant when incumbent Republican Vicky Hartzler decided to focus this fall on running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Roy Blunt.

