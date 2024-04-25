Cybersecurity attack impacts Kansas City Scout Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Scout traffic management system reported a cybersecurity attack early Thursday morning.

Once KC Scout operators became aware of the attack, all systems were shut down, per the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).

All KC Scout websites, traffic cameras and message boards were affected by the attack. Staff is working to get its systems up and running "as soon as possible," according to MoDOT. No timeline is currently estimated.

KC Scout is working to get its systems back up and running following the attack.

The latest traffic updates will be shared on MoDOT and the Kansas Department of Transportation's Kansas City social media accounts. Additional information can be received by calling 888-275-6636.