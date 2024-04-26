How to watch | Kansas City Current at Angel City FC April 26

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current return to the pitch at 9 p.m. CT Friday night, April 26, to take on Angel City FC from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s the second time the two clubs will square off this season. The Current defeated Angel City 4-2 in a March 30 match at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Current sit atop the NWSL table heading into the weekend, earning 13 points over their first five matches. Angel City FC has picked up seven points in their first five matches of the season.

Friday night’s match will be the first of four Current matches this season slated for broadcast on Prime Video, a streaming video service provided by Amazon.

The radio broadcast of the match is available on 90.9FM the Bridge and the KC Current App.

—