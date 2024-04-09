Kansas City Current keeps win streak going with victory over Angel City FC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current kept its winning streak alive on March 30, defeating Angel City FC (0-2-1) in a 4-2 victory at the team's second home game at a sold-out CPKC Stadium.

The Current leads the NWSL at 3-0-0, the first time the club has won three consecutive matches in its history.

Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo led the team to an early lead after scoring a goal in the sixth minute, with assistance from forwards Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga.

The Current's next goal came in the form of a header from forward Alexa Spaanstr, which brought the game to 2-0 heading into halftime.

Angel City forward Sydney Leroux put her team on the board in the second half, but Chawinga quickly responded, baiting Angel City's goalkeeper out and lobbing the ball into the back of the net.

With the score at 3-1, the Current had some breathing room, but Angel City rookie Madison Curry turned up the heat, launching the ball past goalkeeper AD Franch.

Eleven minutes of stoppage time was added to the end of a game, and in the second minute of extra time, Bia sealed the deal for the Current with her second goal of the season.

The Current will face NJ/NY Gotham (1-0-1) at 5 p.m. CST on April 14 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

