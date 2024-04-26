Watch Now
Traffic cameras catch dramatic tornado near Lincoln, Nebraska

Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 17:32:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday featured plenty of severe and tornado weather across the Midwest, including tornadoes in south central Nebraska.

Storm chasers uploaded video to CNN showing a tornado on the group Friday afternoon in Cass County, Nebraska, east of Lincoln and south of Omaha.

Storm chasers capture tornado Friday in Cass County, Nebraska

Further west, a Nebraska Department of Transportation road conditions camera caught a stunning picture of a tornado on the ground just before 3 p.m. Friday along Interstate 80 near Waverly, Nebraska.

