Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsKC Current

Actions

Chawinga, Zaneratto, KC Current thrill in 5-2 victory over Bay FC

Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 11.24.33 AM.png
Scripps Sports
KC Current forward Temwa Chawinga launches a shot against Bay FC on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Screenshot 2024-04-26 at 11.24.33 AM.png
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 12:42:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current continued their undefeated streak Saturday, April 20, winning their fourth match of the season 5-2 over Bay FC at CPKC Stadium.

The Current continued to showcase a potent offense thanks to two goals each from forwards Temwa Chawinga and Bia Zaneratto.

Zaneratto got the scoring started in the second minute, and less than a few minutes later, the Current’s Bayley Feist added another, giving the Current an early 2-0 lead.

The Current (4-0-1, 13 points) took a 2-1 lead into halftime. They would add another three goals - the two by Chawinga and Zaneratto’s second of the night - before Bay FC tallied their second goal late in the half to trim the margin to 5-2.

But it was too little, too late for visiting Bay FC (2-3-0, 6 points).

The Current are set to leave the friendly confines of CPKC Stadium for a two-game road trip, starting with a Friday, April 26 match at Angel City FC in Los Angeles. They’ll stay on the road for a Sunday, May 5, match against the Houston Dash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone