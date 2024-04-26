KC Scout website, traffic cameras, message boards remain down after cyberattack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Scout, the Kansas City-area traffic monitoring organization providing access to traffic cameras, real time messaging boards and traffic conditions website remained down Friday after it was struck by a cyberattack Thursday.

The service is a joint effort between the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation.

In an update Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said the system remains "unavailable until further notice" as employees work to bring systems back online.

"KC Scout took immediate action to shut down all systems as a protective measure," the spokesperson said. "This protective measure means all real-team cameras and information boards are not functioning."

An investigation into the cyberattack continues and no word on how long restoration efforts will take.

For information on road conditions in Kansas and Missouri, go to www.modot.org [modot.org] or 888-275-6636 or KanDrive.gov and 511.

