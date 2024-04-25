Developer behind controversial south Kansas City landfill proposal discusses future plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The developers behind a proposed landfill in Kansas City, Missouri, stepped away from their original plans, but will continue to explore the possibility of a landfill at a different location.

Jenny Monheiser of KC Recycling and Waste Solutions sat down with KSHB 41 News Thursday. Her group was planning to build a landfill south of Missouri 150 Highway between Peterson and Horridge roads near the border of Kansas City and Raymore.

Monheiser reached a settlement with Raymore to abandon plans for a landfill at that site. But Monheiser believes there is still a need for a landfill to serve the Kansas City area and she’ll continue to pursue a solution.

“We’re in an industry that people don’t love, but it’s something that’s needed, and in fact, very much needed in our region. We’re running out of space very quickly,” Monheiser said. “So we want to be partners with the communities and cities around to make a good choice for a solution for our area.”

Monheiser’s companies own about 100 acres of land in the area where the landfill was proposed.

The settlement the developers reached with Raymore limits uses on that land to residential, agricultural or light industrial. Monheiser said she’s still exploring what to do with the land.

“We’ll develop it into something that can be good for the community,” she said.

Earlier in the week, Missouri legislators sent a bill to Governor Mike Parson’s desk which gives cities within one mile of a proposed landfill site in Kansas City the power to approve or deny it.

The settlement between Raymore and the developer is contingent on that bill becoming law. Should that happen, Raymore agreed to pay the developers $3.29 million plus $440,000 to buy land to extend Madison Street.