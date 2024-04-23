Landfill bill passes house; heads to MO Gov. Mike Parson’s desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A years-long effort to stop a proposed landfill on the border of Kansas City, Missouri, and Raymore, has reached the desk of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan was in Jefferson City Tuesday morning where the Missouri House passed HB 1751. The legislation previously passed in the Missouri Senate, meaning the fate of the bill now rests in the hands of Parson.

“We extend our most sincere gratitude to the lawmakers who supported and championed this legislation,” Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow said. “This measure ensures our community is protected from a threat that would have had negative impacts for generations.”

Developer Jenny Monheiser provided KSHB 41 News the following statement.

"I appreciate the discussions we’ve had over the past several days with Raymore’s elected officials that led to an agreement that works for everyone. We’re hopeful that the Governor signs the legislation that will be sent to his desk so that all parties can move forward. We will have more to say in the coming weeks about plans for the future, but for now, we’re happy to have an agreement that closes this chapter."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

