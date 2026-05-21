Weekend Fun events May 21st - May 24th

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

KSHB 41's Rae Daniel has your Weekend Fun with 41!

Happening today from noon to 7 p.m. at Oppenstein Park in downtown Kansas City, Missouri check out the 'Summer in the City' event. This event takes place on the third Thursday of every month through September. There will be music, dancing, poetry, food trucks, games, and other activities at the park, located at 12th and Walnut. This is a free event.

On Friday, if you and the family or friends want to have a movie night, head out to the Legends for Tanger Kansas City's movie summer series. Just bring your blankets and lawn chairs. It's Friday at 7 p.m., they'll be playing Inside Out at the Legends on the Lawn. This is a free event.

On Saturday, the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District will celebrate the 12th Anniversary of the American Jazz Walk of Fame with the induction of legendary jazz artist Herbie Hancock. Grammy nominated artist Rubben Studdard and Kim Waters will be in town to perform afterwards at 7 p.m. at the Gem Theater. Tickets are $50 plus fees. You can buy tickets here.

'Move outside May' is is a free Saturday cardio kickboxing class at Vine Street Brewing at 11 a.m.

It's one hour. There will be good music, outdoor movement and hang out on the patio afterwards with a DJ.

In Lawrence, Kansas, there is a Busker Festival taking place all weekend long.

This is a free event featuring street performers from all around the world. Magicians, jugglers, musicians, acrobats, and more will perform. It’s a full-on festival with food and fun around every corner.

On Sunday, the KC Symphony will present Celebration at the Station on the grounds of Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial in honor of Memorial Day weekend. This is a free concert. It starts at 5 p.m. Fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m.

That's a look at your weekend fun with 41! Be safe.

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