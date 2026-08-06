KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events Aug. 6–9 in Kansas City

August Cruise Night

Holden, Missouri, is having its Back to School Sock Hop & Kids Cruise on Friday in downtown Holden!

Enjoy classic cars, music, food trucks and local vendors. There will also be a school supply drive.

The free event runs from 5–8 p.m.

Afterward, you can head to the Matchbook Event Space from 6–9 p.m. and dance the night away sock hop-style. That event is $5 for adults, $3 for students.

Independence Roots Festival

The Independence Roots Festival is happening this weekend.

It's Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

Local and regional bands will play on two stages at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate.

Food, drinks and artisans will round out the festival. Tickets are about $23 if you buy them before Saturday, or $34 at the door.

Alpaca experience

Have you ever thought about having a date night at an alpaca farm?

Well, this could be the weekend to do it!

In Cass County, check out YaYa’s Alpaca Farm: Alpacas After Hours. This is a 90-minute adults-only experience.

Bring your own food and drink. You'll receive a bucket of grain for a peaceful, hands-on alpaca feeding at sunset!

It's Friday from 6–7:30 p.m. and is $15. You can buy tickets here.

ESG performance

Over at Lemonade Park in the West Bottoms, the legendary no-wave band ESG is performing at 7 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $35. You can buy them on the Record Bar's website.

KSHB 41 photojournalist Will Shaw will sit down with the band Friday morning ahead of their "Final Dance Tour" that evening in KCMO.

Hot Country Nights

Hot Country Nights is happening at Power and Light Thursday night!

Grab your boots, round up your friends and enjoy some live country music from artist Tyler Hubbard.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are about $30.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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