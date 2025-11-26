Weekend Fun with 41 | Events happening Nov. 27-30 in Kansas City

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41: Nov. 27-30

The 96th annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony kicks off on Thanksgiving evening.

This year, KC Current players will flip the switch to turn on the holiday lights!

KC2026 will also unveil the official countdown clock for the World Cup.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m., a little later this year due to the Chiefs-Cowboys game in the afternoon.

Here's a look at the schedule:

6-6:30 p.m. Holiday music with DJ Kirby Ham

6:30-7 p.m. Event begins with pre-lighting performances and giveaways from the main stage

7-7:50 p.m. 96th Annual Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony, broadcast LIVE on KMBC featuring news anchor Lara Moritz

7:55 p.m. Flip of the switch by KC Current’s Kayla Sharples, Laurel Ivory and other team members, followed by fireworks

8–8:30 p.m. Post-ceremony show with DJ Kirby

For those 21 and older, if you're looking to get out of the house with your family or friends on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Chiefs game, head over to KC Live! at Power and Light.

There will be DJ entertainment, contests, trivia, giveaways, and food and drink specials.

Doors open at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $20.

The 38th annual Christmas in the Park is happening over in Lee's Summit, hosted by Jackson County Parks and Recreation.

Check out the magical wonderland featuring more than a million lights and 200 animated displays, made by the Parks and Rec crew. It's open now through New Year's and is a free event.

Christmas in the Park operates:



Sunday through Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5:30-11 p.m.

It's located at the Frank White Jr. softball complex off Longview Road.

Holiday Reflections at Union Station is open now through Jan. 4.

The walk-through village is an immersive holiday experience with life-size photo opportunities, Santa, a new holiday gingerbread village, gingerbread characters and more.

For the little ones, they can ride down the new holiday tree slide.

Tickets are sold in hourly increments. It's about 60-90 minutes. Tickets range between $8 and $12.

Holiday Reflections is open:



Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ticket information is available at unionstation.org.

The Kansas City Renaissance Festival presents Knights of Lights.

It kicks off this weekend and goes through the end of December.

Visitors can check out the winter wonderland at the grounds of KC Ren Fest in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Tickets range between roughly $9 and $22, plus fees.

You can buy tickets at KCKnightsoflights.com.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

