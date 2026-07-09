KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events July 10–12 in Kansas City

Teddy Bear Picnic

Grab your teddy bear(s), picnic blanket and lunch to celebrate National Teddy Bear Picnic Day with KC Parks and the Kansas City Zoo in Swope Park!

It'll be held at the Swope Park Bandstand, located at 4177 Pavilion Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This is a free event.

There will be entertainment by Mr. Stinky Feet, storytime with the Kansas City Public Library, a photo booth, crafts and more!

Wellness Weekend

The Ivanhoe Farmers Market is hosting a Wellness Weekend on Saturday.

It's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3700 Woodland Ave. in KCMO.

There will be a free yoga class at 10 a.m. All skills welcome.

Shop with more than 25 local vendors, free health screenings, connect with wellness organizations and more.

It's free and open to the public. Organizers ask that you register here.

Movie in the Park

Parkville Parks and Rec is hosting a Movie in the Park.

Bring a lawn chair and snack to the Infield at Creekside and enjoy a FREE movie under the stars.

They're showing "Zootopia 2" at 7 p.m.

"Frozen"

If you just want to "Let It Goooo" this weekend and get away from the heat, head over to The White Theatre at the J to watch "Frozen the Musical."

There are showings through July 26.

This weekend, showings are:

Thursday, July 9 | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 | 2 p.m.

Tickets roughly range between $23 and $45, depending on where you sit. You can purchase tickets here.

That's a look at Weekend Fun with 41. Be safe!

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