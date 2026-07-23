Weekend Fun with 41 events July 23–26 in Kansas City

News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41!

"Frozen"

It's the last weekend to see "Frozen the Musical" at the White Theater at the Jewish Community Center.

Showings are Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $22 to $40 plus fees.

You can get tickets here.

"How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"

Theatre In the Park presents "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

There will be lots of singing, dancing, and more that you and your family and friends can enjoy.

Shows kick off Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These are outdoor showings starting at 8 p.m.

Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets.

Tickets range from $7 to $12 plus a $2.50 fee. You can purchase online here.

Kids Fest

The city of Gladstone is hosting a Kids Fest on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Linden Square.

There will be arts and crafts, face painting, games, fun contests, a water slide and more!

This is a free event and open to everyone.

Picklecon

Picklecon returns to Kansas City!

It's Friday through Sunday at Bartle Hall at the KC Convention Center.

There will be glow-in-the-dark open play, open play for all levels and ages, tournament play, clinics led by top pros, vendors, food trucks and more.

A player access pass is $50 for the whole weekend. If you just want to watch, a three-day pass is $20.

You can buy passes here.

Winners Circle Weekend

Winners Circle Weekend returns to Kansas City!

On Friday, there's a celebrity basketball game featuring pro athletes, influencers and entertainers going head-to-head.

That's at 6:30 p.m. at Pembroke Hill.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children.

From 2–6 p.m. Saturday, they're hosting a Legacy Makers Field Day at the Gregg/Klice Community Center.

This is a free family-friendly afternoon packed with games, music, vendors and memories.

Wyandotte County Fair

It's the final days to check out the Wyandotte County Fair.

There will be carnival rides, rodeo events, live music, fair food and more.

The fair is open:



Thursday | 5–11 p.m.

Friday | 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday | 2 p.m. to midnight

General admission is $10. It's free for kids 12 and under.

Check out https://www.wycofair.com/ for ticket information.

Location: 13700 Polfer Road, Kansas City, Kansas, 66109.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41. Be safe.

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