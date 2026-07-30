KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

—

It's time for some weekend fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events July 30–Aug. 2 in Kansas City

Open Hangar Days

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Heart of America Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will continue its summer Open Hangar Days.

This event is free, open to the public and child-friendly. Enjoy flight simulators, paper airplanes, crafts, face painting and more.

It's located at 6 Aero Plaza, New Century, Kansas, 66031.

"Pete the Cat"

Over at Crown Center, you can check out "Pete the Cat" at the Coterie Theatre. It runs through Sunday.

For Pete, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. Join in on this fun musical production.

Showings are at 1 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday; 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets range between $19 and $23. You can buy tickets here.

Ameri'Kana

Celebrate the fourth year of the Ameri'Kana festival on Saturday. This is a free event celebrating different cultures and backgrounds all through music and the arts.

It's 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Concourse Park in KCMO.

Live music

Beat the summer heat Friday with the sweet sounds of classical music! Lenexa’s Community Orchestra invites you to an evening of free live music.

This is an all-volunteer ensemble and will perform at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and last about an hour.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe!

—