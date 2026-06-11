KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41 events June 11–14 in Kansas City

Brookside Patio Fest

Brookside Patio Fest is Thursday from 6–10 p.m.

Patio Fest brings over a dozen artists, bands and free live music outside on the sidewalks and restaurant patios.

Enjoy sips, specials and live music at participating businesses.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Location: 63rd Street and Brookside Boulevard

Summer Concerts on the Lawn

The Museum of Kansas City is hosting Summer Concerts on the Lawn featuring Mariachi Estrella KC.

Estrella KC returns with their vibrant performance of traditional Mexican favorites, plus a few contemporary surprises.

It's Friday from 7–9 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

PH Coffee will be on site, and the Mattie Rhodes Center will have a tent with some fun art activities for families.

Admission is $7 for adults online or $10 at the gate. It's free for children 12 and under; they just need to have an adult with them.

Vintage Auto Show

Friends of the Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum in Gladstone, Missouri, is hosting its annual Vintage Auto Show on the front lawn of the museum.

It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is $10. It's $15 the day of the show.

You can pre-register here.

Greek Festival

Opa! In Overland Park, the St. Dionysios annual Greek Festival takes place all weekend long!

Enjoy Greek food, culture, dance and live music!

Hours:



Friday: 4–9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebrations

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is hosting a Juneteenth celebration!

It's from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It's a free event! And it'll be a full day of festivities, including live music and dancing, storytelling performances and educational experiences.

Overland Park is also hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday!

I'll be serving as the grand marshal and emcee this year! Come out and say hello!

There's a 5K that kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Check-in starts at 6:30 a.m. The parade is at 9:30 a.m.

There will be performances and hands-on activities for the family to enjoy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's a free event! It's at PrairieFire at 135th and Nall.

Outdoor movies

The city of Mission, Kansas, is hosting Movie in the Park! It's Friday at 9 p.m.

It's a free event! Bring a lawn chair, blanket and watch a movie under the stars with your favorite people!

It's at Mohawk Park. The movie playing is "The Princess Diaries."

Shawnee, Kansas, is also hosting Movie in the Park.

Bring a chair, blanket, and your family and friends to enjoy a free movie night.

Friday's movie will be "Rookie of the Year."

The movie starts at 9 p.m. at Garrett Park.

Second Fridays Open Studios

Second Fridays Open Studios takes place at the Zhou B Art Center.

Every second Friday at Zhou B Art Center, check out an immersive evening of art, creativity and community connection.

Organizers say Second Fridays Open Studios invites the public inside the working studios of its resident artists for a unique behind-the-scenes experience.

Guests can explore multiple floors of the historic building, meet artists in their creative spaces, and discover new work across a wide range of mediums.

It's a free event and open to the public. It's open Friday from 5–8 p.m. at the Zhou B Art Center in the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District.

Food truck festival

In Independence, Missouri, there's a food truck festival at the Independence Center.

Enjoy food from various food trucks and vendors with activities and entertainment for the whole family.

It's Friday from 4–9 p.m.

Arts in the Park

In North Kansas City, Arts in the Park returns to Macken Park!

This is a two-day festival that features 60 artists and makers from across Kansas and Missouri. Organizers say this showcases an impressive mix of fine arts and handcrafted goods.

It's open to the public and free.

It's open Friday from 5–10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Downtown Overland Park Art Fair and Car Show

The Downtown Overland Park Art Fair and Car Show kicks off Friday and Saturday.

Take in classic and vintage cars and artists showcasing their work and creations.

It's a free event.

It's open Friday from 4–9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Future Stages Festival

Future Stages Festival kicks off Sunday afternoon at the Kauffman Center.

Check out this free family-friendly event of local young performers showcasing their talents.

Organizers say the festival highlights all forms of performing arts and represents everyone in the community.

It's from noon to 5 p.m.

Zona Rosa Summer Concert Series

Zona Rosa Summer Concert Series kicks off Friday!

Bring a chair, a blanket and your favorite people to Zona Rosa to enjoy free live music each Friday evening this summer.

This Friday will feature Vinyl Revival. It's from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Soul Sundays Analog Market

Soul Sundays Analog Market takes place Sunday at the Rock Island Bridge from 5–10 p.m.

This is a free event, and organizers say folks can check out vinyl-only DJs, analog beatmakers, and vintage vendors with goods for sale.

Location: West Truss 1799 American Royal Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

Parents Night Out: Fathers Edition

Hey dads! This next event is for you. Parent Plus is hosting a Parents Night Out: Fathers Edition!

This is a free event for dads to kick back, connect and have fun. Organizers say this event is a way to celebrate the men who are showing up, leading families, mentoring youth and raising incredible children across Kansas City.

It's from 6–9 p.m. at the BelVel Barber Lounge.

While it is free, you must register here.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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