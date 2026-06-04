Weekend Fun with 41 events June 5–7 in Kansas City

KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

—

It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41! events this weekend

Waldo Brews Tour

The Waldo Brews Tour is Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

This is a self-guided bar crawl, featuring craft beer, specialty coffee and artisan teas.

This will take place throughout the Waldo neighborhood on Wornall Road. Transportation is provided to visit each participating stop.

Tickets are available for $25 plus fees.

KC Pride

The KC PrideFest and Parade takes place this weekend at Theis Park! There will be live music, local and national performers, food vendors and more!

The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday. It starts in Westport and ends at Theis Park.

A weekend pass is $20. General admission is $10. Children 12 and under get in free. You can purchase tickets here.

Festival Hours:



Friday: 5–10 p.m.

Saturday: 12–9 p.m.

Sunday (Family Day): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KC Pride Parade



Saturday: 11 a.m.

Starts in Westport & marches to Theis Park

Juneteenth celebrations

There's a Juneteenth celebration at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

It's on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free, family-friendly Juneteenth event provides an opportunity to commemorate history with art, music, food, dance and more!

JuneteenthKC presents the ninth annual Juneteenth Cultural Parade this Saturday!

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy watching bands, dancers, motor clubs, family legacies, businesses and organizations from across Greater Kansas City.

The event will kick off at noon and start at 18th and Benton Boulevard, ending at the 18th and Vine Historic Jazz District.

In Parkville, there's a Juneteenth Jazz and Folk Festival taking place Saturday from 5–9 p.m.

It'll take place at English Landing Park.

Enjoy live music and celebrate the history of the holiday.

This is free, but donations are suggested.

The festival will benefit the Banneker School Foundation.

Bring your chair and enjoy! The event will happen rain or shine.

First Friday Cruise Night

In downtown Holden, Missouri, they're hosting a First Friday Cruise Night! This is a Beaches and Boards theme event, so Hawaiian shirts are welcome!

This is a free event, and no registration is required. It's Friday from 5–8 p.m.

There will be a display of classic cars, music, food trucks and local vendors.

Then, if you want to stick around, you can go line dancing at the Matchbook Event Space!

It's from 7–10 p.m. It's $5 for adults and $3 for students. Both events are family-friendly!

Location



First Friday Cruise Night: 2nd Street between Olive and Pine

Line Dancing is at The Matchbook Event Space, 112 West 2nd St., Holden, Missouri, 64040

Age of Celebration

There's an Age of Celebration block party Friday for our 60 and older friends!

It's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is hosted by the Mid-America Regional Council.

It'll feature health and wellness vendors, resources for aging in place, activities, live music and interactive workshops.

It's located at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Center, 3200 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri. Caregivers are also invited to attend.

Lee's Summit Downtown Days

Lee's Summit Downtown Days takes place all weekend long.

Downtown Days is free and open to the public, and all performances are free to watch!

Organizers say there are costs for any food, drinks, rides or souvenirs you might enjoy while attending Downtown Days. There are ATMs available at the festival.

Location: 13 Southeast 3rd St., Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Hours



Friday: 12–9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Strawberry Festival at Vaile Mansion

The Strawberry Festival at Vaile Mansion takes place in Independence, Missouri, on Saturday. It's from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The festival will include all things strawberries. There will be vendors, food, live music, activities and an array of strawberries. This is a free family-friendly event.

Location: 1500 N. Liberty St., Independence, Missouri, 64050

First Fridays

Grab your friends and family and head over to First Fridays in the Crossroads.

There will be live music, food trucks, and plenty of vendors to buy from and support local.

It's from 5–9 p.m. on Friday, June 5.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe!

—