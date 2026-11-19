KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a packed weekend ahead with holiday light displays, outdoor activities and a free watch party for soccer fans.

Weekend Fun With 41: Holiday lights, bike rides and NWSL watch party this weekend

Zona Rosa will hold its holiday lighting event this Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m.

The event will feature holiday performances by Northland Elementary School choirs, food trucks, train rides, mini goats, reindeer and giveaways for the first 500 attendees.

This year, Zona Rosa is also debuting Glow North — an illuminated walk-through experience featuring giant ornaments, Santa's sleigh, animated penguins and more.

Cyclists can take part in the "Trip the Light Fantastic Bike Ride" on Sunday night — a 4.5-mile ride through more than 1 million lights and hundreds of illuminated displays at Jackson County's Christmas in the Park.

The course is open from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Lights and helmets are required, and participants must ride a two- or three-wheeled bike.

Christmas in the Park opens to the public next week. More details are available on Jackson County's website.

The Evergy Festival of Lights at Powell Gardens also begins this weekend.

The event runs select nights from Nov. 19 through Jan. 3, from 5 to 10 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available through the Powell Gardens website.

The KC Current are hosting a free NWSL Championship watch party at Current Landing on Saturday night. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available through the KC Current's website.

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