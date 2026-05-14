KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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It's time for some Weekend Fun with 41!

Weekend Fun with 41! May 15 through 17 events

ATLAS 9 is hosting a 90s Prom on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Guests can travel back to the 90s, dress to impress and jam out to some 90s classics. There is also prizes for best costume.

The doors open at 6 p.m., and prom is from 6:30 to 11 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and up.

General admission is $50 — tickets can be purchased here.

Tower Con returns on Sunday. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Boulevard Brewing Beer Hall.

Organizers say this is a laid-back, fun day for comic book lovers, pop culture fans and families alike.

Tower Con TowerCon, taking place on Sunday from 10:30 to 4:30, is a family fun event for all ages who love comic books, pop culture and more!

There will also be a raffle to raise funds for Cos4Hope, a local nonprofit dedicated to mental health awareness and support in Kansas City.

Admission is free.

Zona Rosa is hosting its Dog Days of Zona Rosa from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Visitors can bring their pup and check out small businesses offering dog-themed merchandise. There will also be treats for both the dogs and humans, and drinks to sip those who are 21 and up. There will also be free caricatures of dogs to take home.

Organizers say the event will also support KC Pet Project with a community donation drive. Attendees can bring items such as dog and cat food, treats, collars, leashes, peanut butter, ties and crates to any participating store.

Afterwards, visitors can watch 'Best in Show' for free as part of Zona Rosa's outdoor summer series.

Truck N Train Day is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Frank Vaydik Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

The family-friendly event is free to attend. Those in attendance can check out different kinds of law enforcement vehicles and trucks.

The Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad is also located at the park, and the first 1,000 train rides are free. After that, tickets are $2 a train ride.

Saturday marks National Day of Outdoor Play in KCK.

This free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Welborn Park celebrates the start of summer.

It will feature World Cup-themed games, disc golf, yard games, soccer skills and even activities designed for dogs. There will also be a DJ, music, food, giveaways and prizes.

Third Fridays in Overland Park is from 5 to 7 p.m. this Friday.

Attendees can check out live music, art galleries and shop local during this family-friendly, free event.

That's a look at your Weekend Fun with 41! Be safe.

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