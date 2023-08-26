Kansas City-area drive-through food distribution sites see increase in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cars started lining up before 7 a.m. Saturday morning outside Swope Parkway Church of Christ in Kansas City, Missouri. At 10 a.m., the church began a drive-though food distribution program.

During COVID-19, the church began handing out food to those in need on the fourth Saturday of each month.

Organizer Tyrone Hogan said about 100 cars routinely come to the event. Even as the pandemic comes to an end, he does not anticipate ending the food distribution program.

“It shows the community still needs a lot of help,” Hogan said. “The economy, we know it’s still trying to recover from COVID, so we just try to supplement as much as we can.”

People receiving items at the distribution went home with about 60 eggs, a bag of apples, tubs of butter, packs of lettuce and salad, along with some canned and non-perishable food items.

“Keep the fruits and vegetables going, make a good salad, keep it going on,” said Rashid Jackson, who received food from the church Saturday.

Harvesters supplies Swope Parkway Church of Christ with the food they distribute. KSHB 41's Fill the Fridge campaign raises money for the food network. The fundraiser particularly allows Harvesters to purchase perishable items like meats, fruits and vegetables, items recipients like Jackson and Kendra Bearden look forward to.

“It’s the cheapest way to go is to eat processed," Bearden said. “It would be really nice to have vegetables and fruit.”

Bearden received food from Second Baptist Church of Olathe. It’s hosted a monthly drive-through food distribution program in conjunction with Harvesters since 2018.

“I didn’t think there was a need,” said Ella Everette, of Second Baptist Church of Olathe. “Boy, was I wrong.”

Organizers said they provided food to about 100 households in 2018. Today, more than 200 households receive food.

“I just recently lost my job,” Bearden explained. “Things have been really tough. There’s just been enough money really to just get the necessities, and here the last week, there hasn’t even been a lot of necessities.”

Each month, Harvesters provides Second Baptist Church of Olathe with different items to distribute. This Saturday there was milk, eggs, watermelon, onions, bread, cabbage, and other items like Cheez-Its and applesauce.

KSHB 41 is collecting donations for Harvesters through the Fill the Fridge campaign through Saturday night. You can make a donation online.

