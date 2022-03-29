Cynthia Newsome applauds Women’s History Month event at Nebraska Furniture Mart

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One of the highlights of Women’s History Month for me this year was being a panelist at the Women Who Lead the Way empowerment program last Saturday at Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City, Kansas.

I was part of the group of women from various industries including sales, sports, management and merchandising.

The leadership team at NFM transformed an area on the second floor into a lounge-style setting, making guests feel like they were enjoying the conversation in their home.

My colleague and friend, KSHB 41 News Anchor Dia Wall, was the moderator. Dia also shared her challenges of working, being a wife and mother and how setting priorities and realistic expectations eases the pressure and helps her find peace in multi-tasking.

Panelists answered questions about leadership qualities, our role models and our vision for how women can impact the workplace.

I suggested to those in the audience to avoid comparing themselves to other people and focus on their heart and passion, and what brings them joy.

I was encouraged by Amy Gardner, Whirlpool sales director, who said she has a squad of key people who support, encourage and challenge her to be her best.

Thank you Nebraska Furniture Mart for providing the opportunity for women to share insights and strengthen one another.

The event was in partnership with the UMKC School of Education-Empowerment Program, which helps refugee and immigrant women and their families with counseling, advocacy, transportation and mental health services.