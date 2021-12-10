Cynthia Newsome, Awesome Ambitions named KCPS Community Champion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41's own Cynthia Newsome was honored Wednesday night at the Kansas City, Missouri, Public School Board meeting.

KCPS Superintendent Mark Bedell and the school board named Awesome Ambitions as a Community Champion for KCPS.

Newsome founded Awesome Ambitions when she came to Kansas City in 1997. It is a college and career readiness program for eighth through 12th-grade girls in the Kansas City metro.

Newsome is pictured above with her board members, Denise White (center) and Cheryl Cooper (right).

Awesome Ambitions will celebrate 25 years of service to teenage girls in July 2022.

“I’m humbled to lead such a wonderful group of volunteer businesswomen who believe in helping teenage girls develop a plan now, for success in every area of their lives,” Newsome said as she thanked the board for the award.