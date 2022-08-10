Kansas City People’s Choice Awards 2022 celebrate Black excellence in Kansas City entertainment, business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Honorees from the Kansas City People’s Choice Awards are still smiling after receiving their awards last Sunday at the Arvest Bank Midland Theater in Kansas City, Missouri.

The event is designed to recognize Black excellence in every area including dance, drill teams, barbers, singers, even the best YouTube Video host and best DJ, comedian and daycare.

Terrell Ray, is founder and President of the Kansas City People’s Choice. He said he was inspired to begin the awards ceremony because black people were not getting the recognition they deserved for their contributions to community, entertainment, life and business. Terrell uses money raised from the event to provide youth empowerment workshops for Black youth in Kansas City’s urban core. Various workshops help youth learn how to dress for a business meeting, how to repair a car, how to cook and how to be successful during a job interview.

KSHB 41 was proud to be a sponsor of this year’s event.

Next year, the Kansas City People’s Choice Awards will celebrate its fifth year.

—