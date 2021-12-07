Watch
KSHB 41 News reporter works to help Kansas City's Pilgrim Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our KSHB 41 News team continues making a difference in communities across Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan was smiling after the success of this November's Pilgrim Run in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri. Proceeds from the run went to benefit Kansas City’s Pilgrim Center, located at 3807 Gillham Road.

Each year the Pilgrim Center presents free community programs like a Spring Frolic and Egg Hunt, the Hyde Park Film Festival and a concert series.

