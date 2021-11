KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Imagine a Day, Newhouse 2021 Gala, at Loews’s Hotel in downtown Kansas City, on Saturday, Nov. 13, was a huge success.

Guests and sponsors raised more than $500,000 to support a brighter tomorrow where all people live a life free of domestic violence.

KSHB 41 News anchors and reporters were in attendance including, Caitlin Knute, Cynthia Newsome, Gabriella Pagán, Lindsay Shively, Megan Abundis and producer Whitney Wagers.